Man shot to death near rec center in Adams Morgan

A shooting near a rec center in Adams Morgan left one man dead Wednesday night, and now the search is on for the gunman.

D.C. police said they received a call just before 8:30 p.m. reporting shots fired on a soccer field in the 2200 block of 18th Street Northwest.

Once they arrived in the area next to the Marie Reed Community Center, officers found a man suffering from "life-threatening injuries." Police said the victim was unconscious and not breathing.

At this point in the investigation, detectives believe the suspect is a man with several tattoos who was last seen wearing dark clothing with a tan camel colored bucket hat.

