Man shot near Virginia Costco gas station expected to survive; police seek person of interest

A man who was shot near a Costco gas station in Fairfax County is expected to survive, and police say they are seeking a person of interest in the case.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 7900 block of Richmond Highway, where the victim was found near the gas station. Investigators believe the shooting occurred nearby.

The victim’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but police later said he is expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.

