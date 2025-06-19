Man shot near Virginia Costco gas station expected to survive; police seek person of interest
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man who was shot near a Costco gas station in Fairfax County is expected to survive, and police say they are seeking a person of interest in the case.
Person of interest
Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. to the 7900 block of Richmond Highway, where the victim was found near the gas station. Investigators believe the shooting occurred nearby.
Victim expected to recover
What we know:
The victim’s injuries were initially considered life-threatening, but police later said he is expected to recover.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfax County Police.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Fairfax County Police Department and previous FOX 5 reporting.