Investigation underway after man found shot at Costco gas station

The Brief An investigation is underway after a man was found shot at a Costco gas station. Police say the victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. Officials now say they believe the man will be OK. No suspect(s) have been taken into custody yet.



A man was found shot at a Costco gas station, according to Fairfax County police.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What we know:

The shooting was reported in the 7900 block of Richmond Hwy in Hybla Valley.

Police say it's believed the man was shot and ran to the Costco. A witness told FOX 5 that two men were chasing a man and one of the men shot the other twice at the gas pump.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided a motive in the shooting. It's not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Detectives are on scene investigating. Please call 911 with any information.