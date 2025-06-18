Investigation underway after man found shot at Costco gas station
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was found shot at a Costco gas station, according to Fairfax County police.
What we know:
The shooting was reported in the 7900 block of Richmond Hwy in Hybla Valley.
Police say it's believed the man was shot and ran to the Costco. A witness told FOX 5 that two men were chasing a man and one of the men shot the other twice at the gas pump.
The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes.
What we don't know:
Police have not provided a motive in the shooting. It's not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other.
Detectives are on scene investigating. Please call 911 with any information.