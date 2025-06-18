Expand / Collapse search

Investigation underway after man found shot at Costco gas station

Updated  June 18, 2025 11:13pm EDT
1 shot at Costco gas station

The Brief

    • An investigation is underway after a man was found shot at a Costco gas station.
    • Police say the victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
    • Officials now say they believe the man will be OK. No suspect(s) have been taken into custody yet. 

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was found shot at a Costco gas station, according to Fairfax County police. 

Image 1 of 3

 

What we know:

The shooting was reported in the 7900 block of Richmond Hwy in Hybla Valley. 

Police say it's believed the man was shot and ran to the Costco. A witness told FOX 5 that two men were chasing a man and one of the men shot the other twice at the gas pump. 

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital in life-threatening condition. 

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and red shoes. 

What we don't know:

Police have not provided a motive in the shooting. It's not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other. 

Detectives are on scene investigating. Please call 911 with any information.

