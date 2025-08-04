Man shot and killed outside of Yotel in DC identified: police

The Brief A man was shot and killed in D.C. garage Sunday night. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds and died at the hospital. Police are searching for suspect in black sedan, possibly a Honda.



A man died Sunday night following a shooting at a Northwest D.C. parking garage, according to police.

Shooting incident details

What we know:

Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the 400 block of New Jersey Avenue NW near the Yotel hotel, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police have confirmed to FOX 5 DC that the victim in the shooting is Akim Toure, 27, from Riverdale, MD.

Authorities are searching for a suspect described as a Black male with dreadlocks, wearing a white shirt and shorts, and driving a black sedan, possibly a Honda.

