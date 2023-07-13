Man shot, killed on Howard University campus in DC

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the campus of Howard University in D.C.

The shooting was reported shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday in the 600 Block of Bryant Street in the northwest.

Investigators are looking for a white SUV that may be linked to the shooting.

Howard University officials say they do not believe the victim or possible suspects are affiliated with the school. School officials share asking anyone on campus to avoid the area.

Any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals can be reported to the Howard University Police Department at 202-806-1100