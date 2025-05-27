Man shot, killed in Northwest DC: police

The Brief A man was shot and killed in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning. Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting at this time.



A man has died after he was shot in Northwest D.C. early Sunday morning, police say.

What we know:

On Sunday, May 25, police responded to the 3300 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest, just after 5:45 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life the victim was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Benjamin Coleman of Northwest, D.C.

What we don't know:

At this time, police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction.