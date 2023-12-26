Man shot, killed near L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station; search for shooter continues

The Metropolitan Police Department continues to investigate an early morning shooting that killed a man near the L'Enfant Plaza Metro Station in Southwest.

Detectives believe the victim was gunned down at a bus stop around 4:30 a.m., the day after Christmas.

Witnesses told FOX 5 that they saw two men having a conversation at the bus stop, and then the gunshots rang out.

MPD said it sent officers to the 600 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest on Tuesday, around 4:25 a.m., for the report of a shooting.

The glass from the shattered windows of the passenger shelter is still on the ground.

The suspect, police believe, took off after the shooting and eventually hopped onto a Metrobus nearby. The man police think committed the crime was captured on a surveillance camera in the area.

Right now, the detectives say it's unclear exactly what the nature of the conversation was between the two men or if they were known to each other, but they don't believe there was any physical altercation before the shots were fired.

Metro officials told FOX 5 the station was closed during the time the incident occurred.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact MPD.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.