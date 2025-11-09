Man shot, killed near Germantown Road in Montgomery County, Maryland

article

The Brief A deadly shooting occurred near Germantown Road and Middlebrook Road. An adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Multiple suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.



A shooting near Germantown Road and Middlebrook Road has left one man dead, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

What we know:

Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to the scene at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday night. The area is now secure, and the incident is being treated as a homicide.

Multiple suspects have been taken into custody, according to police.

The investigation is active and ongoing, with authorities working to gather more details about the incident.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive behind the shooting and the identities of the suspects and victim have not been released yet.