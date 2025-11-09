Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed near Germantown Road in Montgomery County, Maryland

Published  November 9, 2025 10:38am EST
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Police Cruiser

    • A deadly shooting occurred near Germantown Road and Middlebrook Road.
    • An adult male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
    • Multiple suspects are in custody as the investigation continues.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A shooting near Germantown Road and Middlebrook Road has left one man dead, according to the Montgomery County Police Department

What we know:

Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to the scene at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday night. The area is now secure, and the incident is being treated as a homicide. 

Multiple suspects have been taken into custody, according to police. 

The investigation is active and ongoing, with authorities working to gather more details about the incident.

What we don't know:

Details about the motive behind the shooting and the identities of the suspects and victim have not been released yet.

The Source: Information from the Montgomery County Police Department was used in this article. 

