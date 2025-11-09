Man shot, killed near Germantown Road in Montgomery County, Maryland
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A shooting near Germantown Road and Middlebrook Road has left one man dead, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.
What we know:
Montgomery County Police Department officers responded to the scene at 11:08 p.m. on Saturday night. The area is now secure, and the incident is being treated as a homicide.
Multiple suspects have been taken into custody, according to police.
The investigation is active and ongoing, with authorities working to gather more details about the incident.
What we don't know:
Details about the motive behind the shooting and the identities of the suspects and victim have not been released yet.
The Source: Information from the Montgomery County Police Department was used in this article.