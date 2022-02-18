Man shot, killed in Rockville; suspect search continues

Authorities say a man was shot and killed in Rockville.

The shooting was reported just before midnight near Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Place.

Police say man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been identified at this time. Investigators are asking anyone in the area with information or surveillance cameras to call them at 240-314-8900.