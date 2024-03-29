Man gunned down in Prince George’s County parking lot
CHILLUM, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting in a Prince George’s County parking lot.
Police responded to the 6500 block of Ager Road in the Chillum area around 10:25 p.m. Thursday where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives have not identified any suspects or motives in this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Image 1 of 4
▼
Man shot, killed in Prince George’s County parking lot