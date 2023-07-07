Man shot, killed at Fairfax County parking garage: police

Authorities say a man is dead and a person who may be his brother is in custody after a shooting at a Fairfax County parking garage.

The shooting was reported just after 11 p.m. Thursday on the top floor of a parking garage In the 13300 block of Launders Street in the McNair area of the Fair Oaks District.

Officer say when they arrived they found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. He died from his injuries at the scene.

As they canvassed the area searching for the suspect, investigators say they received a 911 call from the alleged gunman. The suspect is a 40-year-old man who police believe might be the brother of the man who was killed. The alleged gunman was taken into custody.

Detectives say a weapon has not yet been recovered. They say an argument lead to the shooting.