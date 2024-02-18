Expand / Collapse search
Man shot in Southeast apartment, conscious and breathing: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 4:50PM
Southeast
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting in a Southeast apartment.

Police say a man was shot in an apartment at 1600 block Savannah St. off Stanton Rd. The man is reportedly still breathing and conscious. 

According to police, three male suspects are traveling towards Stanton Road Southeast. One of the suspects is wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.

