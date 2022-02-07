Man shot in Germantown; police search for 2 suspects
GERMANTOWN, Md. - Montgomery County Police are searching for two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Sunday night in the Germantown area.
Officers were called to Waters Landing Drive around 7:15 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
The man was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Investigators say the two suspects ran from the scene.
Advertisement
The investigation is still continuing at this time.