Man shot in Germantown; police search for 2 suspects

Montgomery County Police are searching for two suspects they say were involved in a shooting Sunday night in the Germantown area.

Officers were called to Waters Landing Drive around 7:15 p.m. where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was hospitalized and is in stable condition. Investigators say the two suspects ran from the scene.

The investigation is still continuing at this time.