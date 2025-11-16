Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, hospitalized in Southeast DC, police investigating

Published  November 16, 2025 7:49am EST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
The Brief

    • DC police officers responded to a shooting around 4:49 p.m. Saturday.
    • An adult male was found conscious and breathing with gunshot wounds.
    • The victim was taken to a hospital as police continue to search for suspects.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers from the Seventh District were called to the 400 block of Condon Terrace SE around 4:49 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found an adult male who was conscious and breathing but suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities did not immediately release his condition or any suspect information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. The case number is pending.

The Source: The Metropolitan Police Department provided the information used in this report.

