Man shot, hospitalized in Southeast DC, police investigating

A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

What we know:

Police said officers from the Seventh District were called to the 400 block of Condon Terrace SE around 4:49 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found an adult male who was conscious and breathing but suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities did not immediately release his condition or any suspect information.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. The case number is pending.