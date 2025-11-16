Man shot, hospitalized in Southeast DC, police investigating
article
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday afternoon in Southeast D.C., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
What we know:
Police said officers from the Seventh District were called to the 400 block of Condon Terrace SE around 4:49 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, they found an adult male who was conscious and breathing but suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Authorities did not immediately release his condition or any suspect information.
Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. The case number is pending.
The Source: The Metropolitan Police Department provided the information used in this report.