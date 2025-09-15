Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in Fairfax County; 1 suspect in custody: police

By
Updated  September 15, 2025 8:48am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC
Suspect arrested after man shot in Fairfax County, police say

Suspect arrested after man shot in Fairfax County, police say

Fairfax County Police say a man was shot early Monday morning in the Dranesville area, and a suspect is now under arrest.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Fairfax County Police say a man was shot and killed early Monday morning in what investigators believe was a targeted attack.

The shooting occurred just after 5 a.m. in the 12700 block of Fantasia Drive in the Dranesville area. The victim, an adult male, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

According to Assistant Chief Robert Blakley, detectives arrested a man believed to be the shooter and recovered a vehicle linked to the incident.

Police are also searching for a second individual who was seen driving erratically near the scene and fled into a wooded area. It’s unclear whether that person is connected to the shooting.

The investigation remains active.

Image 1 of 9

Man shot in Fairfax County; suspect in custody: police

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fairfax County Police.

NewsFairfax CountyCrime in the DMVVirginiaTop Stories