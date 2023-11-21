Man shot dead inside home on Brandywine Road in Prince George’s County

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed overnight in Prince George's County.

Officers responded to a home in the 15000 block of Brandywine Road around 11:50 p.m. Monday where a man was found inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Detectives say they do not believe the shooting was random.

No motives have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS.