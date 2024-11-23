Man shot in attempted carjacking at Beltway Plaza Mall in PG County: police

One man was left suffering gunshot injuries following a shooting at Beltway Plaza Mall, Maryland.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt, Maryland for the report of a shooting. According to police, three suspects approached a man and demanded his car keys. The victim refused, and the suspects shot him.

Police described the three suspects as teenage Black males. The suspects fled the scene on foot.

