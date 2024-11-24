Police release photos of suspects in Beltway Plaza shooting

Greenbelt Police have released photos of three juvenile suspects in an attempted carjacking and shooting at Beltway Plaza Mall that left one man injured Saturday.

Photo via Greenbelt Police Department.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt, Maryland for the report of a shooting Saturday afternoon around 4:00 p.m.

According to police, three suspects approached a man and demanded his car keys. The victim refused, and the suspects shot him.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery, according to officials.

Police described the three suspects as armed juvenile Black males. The suspects fled the scene on foot towards Berwyn Heights.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects are being asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department.

