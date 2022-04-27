Man shot across from Nationals Park; suspect fled in black SUV, police say

Authorities say a man was shot in the District across from Nationals Park Wednesday by a person they say fled the scene in a black SUV.

Chief Robert Contee said police received a call for a domestic incident around 8 a.m. in the 200 block of K Street Southwest. A short time later, a call for shooting in 1500 block of South Capitol Street was received.

Police found a victim, and adult male, at the scene in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

Police are looking for the shooting suspect who they believe was driving a black SUV. The shooting is still under investigation at this time.