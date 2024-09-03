Man shoots brother in stomach following argument at Spotsylvania County home

article

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a domestic incident turned violent Monday night and ended with a man shooting his brother in the stomach.

Deputies responded to a home in the 6200 block of Woodhue Court around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 2 for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to his abdomen. Deputies immediately began rendering life-saving care and the victim was later transported to a local hospital.

Following an investigation, detectives determined that the victim and his brother, 34-year-old Caleb Ralph Merswin, had gotten into an argument that led to Caleb shooting his brother in the abdomen.

Several other witnesses, including multiple family members, were at the home at the time of the incident.

The victim is currently still in the hospital but his condition isn’t known at this time.

Caleb Merswin was charged with malicious wounding and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon and will be held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

His bond status has not yet been determined but county officials say it is likely he will be given no bond.

