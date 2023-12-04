Man sentenced to 65 years for 'terrifying' fatal stabbing attacks in Rockville

article

The man found guilty of killing a man in a 2022 stabbing that happened in Rockville has been sentenced to 65 years.

On September 3, 2022, Scorpio Alexander Stanfield, 33, stabbed two people on Hungerford Drive in Rockville.

Stanfield was found guilty in May of the murder of 35-year-old Jonathan Lawrence Moore and the non-fatal stabbing of a second victim.

"This defendant is responsible for terrifying attacks, stabbing people at random on a Rockville street. We are grateful to Assistant State’s Attorneys Lauren Turner and Gabriel Carrera for the successful prosecution of two separate jury trials. The judge has imposed the maximum sentence in this matter, which will ensure the defendant is not able to harm anyone else," said Lauren DeMarco, spokesperson for the State’s Attorney’s Office.