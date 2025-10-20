Man sentenced to life for killing, dismembering Maryland teacher Mariame Sylla

The Brief A man convicted of killing and dismembering a woman in Greenbelt has been sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say Harold Landon III murdered beloved Greenbelt teacher Mariame Toure Sylla in July 2023. No one really knows the motive behind the brutal murder.



The man accused of brutally murdering a well-respected Greenbelt teacher has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

FOX 5 was in the courtroom as the sentencing was read.

Tense moments:

It was an emotional sentencing at moments, especially during certain moments, like when it was noted in court that some of the remains of this beloved teacher who had been murdered and dismembered, to this day, still have not been found.

"Today marks the conclusion of a tragic chapter for our community and most importantly, for the family of Mariame Sylla," Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson said. "Mariame was an educator. A trusted member of our community. A teacher who dedicated her life to shaping young minds and educating students."

What we know:

Mariame Toure Sylla, 59, would often go for walks. She was also a practicing Muslim and would always return for evening prayers but on one particular night in late July 2023, her son told police that didn't happen.

A beloved and longtime teacher at Dora Kennedy French Immersion School, family, friends and students helped search for her body for weeks.

In court Friday, Harold Landon III, declined to give a statement. His sister offered the family's complete condolences and spoke of how her brother was her best friend, always there for her.

The judge sided with the county's top homicide prosecutor, who called Landon "manipulative."

At the sentencing hearing, a clip of a jail call where Landon is heard saying he let the "savage out" of him was played, and in another, he’s heard instructing a loved one not to tell police where his truck is located.

Investigators would later discover DNA evidence and Sylla's clothing in the truck bed. The truck was actually spotted by a Maryland business owner who'd been working late and saw something suspicious.

Investigators say that ended up being the act of Landon discarding Sylla's remains.

"Had it not been for the actions for the citizens who was just at work — in getting us a picture — we would not be here today," said Jonathon Church, Prince George's County Deputy State's Attorney.

Dig deeper:

Landon was already behind bars for a domestic case involving his child's mother when police named him a suspect in Sylla's murder.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in June.

"You cannot kill someone, dismember their body, basically dismember their body parts because, again, we haven't found her head," Prince George’s County executive Aisha Braveboy said. "We did all of that and then he decided to involve or attempt to involve relatives or his friends in covering up the crime. So he knew exactly what he did ... that wasn't something that he did out of some type of PCP rage or something like that but he did this because he wanted to — and wanted to cover it up."

No one really knows the motive behind the murder.

Sylla's sister spoke remotely, from the Ivory Coast. Her son, in the U.S. said in his written statement, Landon stole his mother's ability to retire after over 20-years of teaching, something she'd planned to do this year.

Landon and his team can, of course, appeal the sentence.