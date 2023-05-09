Man sentenced for shooting outside Gaithersburg restaurant that was caught on camera

A 29-year-old man facing a life sentence was given 30 years behind bars for the 2021 shooting of another man outside a restaurant Gaithersburg.

The judge also sentenced Jefferson Delgado to five years of supervised probation upon release.

In March, Delgado was found guilty of first-degree attempted murder for shooting a man outside Antojitos restaurant on East Diamond Avenue.

The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot just before 1:25 a.m. on April 18, 2021 after an argument between two groups inside.

Investigators say, after retrieving a shotgun from a friend’s vehicle, Delgado opened fire at least twice hitting the victim with two bullets.

He then ran to a parking garage where he was captured by another surveillance camera running back and forth in an attempt to hide the weapon.

The victim in this case survived.