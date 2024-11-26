Maryland man sentenced to 25 years for sexual abuse of minor

article

A Frederick man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexually assaulting a minor.

Jan Anthony Sleets, 46, was sentenced in a Frederick County Circuit Court for 25 years, suspending all but 11 years for sexual abuse of a minor.

Sleets pleaded guilty on June 24, 2024.

Frederick County Sheriff’s Office detectives began an investigation of child sexual abuse in 2016.

Due to the young age of the victim at the time, the investigation was suspended but was reopened in 2021.

Detectives say the child was sexually abused by Sleets at just three years old.

"We have to remain steadfast in protecting vulnerable victims, especially our children. Chief ASA Carpenter was able to overcome obstacles in this case to gain justice for this victim. This, yet again, shows my Office’s commitment to making our community a safer place to live and work," State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said.

Sleets will serve five years of supervised probation after being released from prison and will be on Lifetime Sex Offender Registration.