'It all happened over cheese eggs': Waffle House waitress allegedly pulled gun on customer

It was a frightening moment for a customer after he said a waitress at Waffle House pointed a gun at his head after a dispute over food.

"She was like she will ‘blow my brains out,’" Candy Franklin said.

Candy Franklin said an argument with a waitress over food sizzled out of control early Wednesday morning.

"It all happened over cheese eggs. At first, they didn’t bring them to me. Then they brought me normal eggs and I said that I ordered eggs with cheese on it. I tipped her and everything. It was all a normal dispute over food. I never in a million years thought it would come to gun violence," Franklin said.

Franklin said it happened at the Marietta Street location in Downtown Atlanta.

"I was looking down at my food making sure it was right and that’s when I just saw people running. I look up and she had the gun at me. I didn’t think she would shoot then she cocked it back. So, I was like maybe she is about to do something. Now, it’s time for me to turn into Rambo and get out of there," Franklin said.

Atlanta police confirm they are investigating the incident.

"I was fearing for my life because I have been shot before and I just lost a brother to gun violence. All of that was going through my mind," Franklin said.

A representative from Waffle House said they have received a customer complaint and have launched an investigation.

"No more Waffle House for me. At all," Franklin said.

As tensions boiled, Franklin is glad things weren’t worst.

"They must have some good eggs and cheese in there. It’s never that serious," Franklin said.

