Metro announces partnership with DC police to enhance safety

D.C. police and Metro Transit Police want to make riding public transportation safer.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and Metro General Manager Randy Clarke announced the new partnership Wednesday – a week after the deadly shooting at the Potomac Avenue station.

The partnership will increase police presence starting next week at five stations in the District.

D.C. police officers will partner with MTPD officers on patrols at stations and transit centers.

On Wednesday, Mayor Bowser started the announcement with a moment of silence for 64-year-old Robert Cunningham, the Metro worker who died trying to intervene last Wednesday at Potomac Avenue and was shot and killed.

READ MORE: Potomac Avenue Metro Shooting: 64-year-old 'heroic' WMATA employee killed trying to stop shooter

She also thanked Shante Trumpet, the woman who wrestled the gun away from the shooter.

"We know that residents and visitors want to see a strong police presence in our community, and that’s what this partnership will allow us to provide," Mayor Bowser said at Wednesday's news conference. "When police are in the community, people feel safer and our officers can respond faster. Hundreds of thousands of people use Metro every day to move around DC, and now, they can expect to see more MPD officers out during their commutes."

MTPD says it has already increased patrols by 30% during rush hour, hired crisis intervention specialists, and enhanced its camera network.

"This collaborative approach will allow us to better protect the community and increase our visibility on trains and buses, and we look forward to working alongside MPD and other local law enforcement partners," said Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo.

"The safety of our community, whether on the street or in our transportation system, is priority for MPD," said D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee, III. "We know that healthy law enforcement partnerships within the District are an effective tool for public safety."

READ MORE: Metro riders fearful, saddened after deadly Potomac Avenue Metro shooting

Through June, two officers will patrol specific stations Metro selected based on crime data to increase police visibility and response time.

Metro riders can expect to see the officers at Metro Center, Gallery Place, Georgia Ave - Petworth, Congress Heights, and Union Station on Monday.