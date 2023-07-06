Man robbed, shot by masked teens at ATM near Prince George's County shopping center

Authorities are investigating after they say a man was robbed and then shot by a group of armed teenagers at an ATM near a Prince George's County shopping center.

Police say it happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road in Greenbelt.

The 38-year-old man told police four teenage boys armed with handguns and wearing masks confronted him. They robbed him then shot him before fleeing the area. The man was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries..

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenbelt Police Department at 301-474-7200.