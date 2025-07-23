Man pleads guilty after burning “TRUMP" into road; avoids jail time

The Brief Craig McQuin of Glen Burnie pleaded guilty to second-degree malicious burning after using a flamethrower to burn "TRUMP" and "USA" into a public roadway. Investigators tied McQuin to a TikTok video showing him igniting the words using a flamethrower and a flammable liquid. He was sentenced to probation, community service, and must forfeit the flamethrower used in the incident, along with paying $5,500 in restitution.



A Glen Burnie man who used a flamethrower to burn political messages into a public roadway has pleaded guilty to second-degree malicious burning and will serve probation in lieu of jail time.

Craig Philip McQuin appeared in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court on Monday, where he pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge. Judge Richard Trunnell sentenced him to one year in jail, fully suspended, along with one year of supervised probation, 60 hours of community service, and the forfeiture of the flamethrower used in the crime.

The charges stem from a November 15, 2024, incident on Hickory Hollow Drive, where Anne Arundel County Fire and Arson investigators responded to a report of property destruction. When they arrived, officials found the words "TRUMP" and "USA" burned into the middle of a public roadway.

Investigators later discovered a TikTok video showing McQuin using a flamethrower to ignite the words, which had been outlined in an unknown flammable liquid.

He was arrested weeks later and formally charged on December 1 with second-degree malicious burning, destruction of property, and possession of a destructive device—a prohibited flamethrower.

"Though his actions were reckless and damaged community property, I appreciate that the defendant has accepted full responsibility for what he did," said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess in a statement.

"In addition to forfeiting the flamethrower, he has paid $5,500 in restitution and must complete an additional sixty hours of community service as part of his sentence."