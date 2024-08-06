Expand / Collapse search

Man killed in stabbing outside Beltsville business

Updated  August 6, 2024 7:03am EDT
BELTSVILLE, Md. - Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened outside a Prince George’s County business.

The stabbing was reported around 11:05 p.m. Monday near Rhode Island Avenue and Baltimore Avenue in Beltsville.

Police arrived to find the man suffering from stab wounds and unresponsive. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The killing is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-411-TIPS or online.