Man killed in shooting at Prince George's County apartment complex

Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the District Heights area of Prince George's County Wednesday evening.

Prince George's County Police say around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Rochelle Avenue.

Once at the scene, officers found a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators identified the victim as Stanley Ramey of District Heights.

Police say they are still working to identify a suspect and what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.