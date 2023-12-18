No suspect in custody after man killed in Northeast DC hit-and-run: police

D.C. police are continuing to search for the suspect responsible for hitting and killing a man who was walking in Northeast D.C.

Detectives say the crash happened around 12:55 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14 in the 2500 block of Benning Road, NE.

The victim, later identified as 54-year-old Maurice Oliver, was standing in the middle of the road when he was hit, according to police.

The driver who hit Oliver then fled the scene.

D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and determined that the victim had no signs of life. He was then taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.