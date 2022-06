Authorities say a man was killed in a crash in Montgomery County Thursday night.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. near Frederick Road and Wheatfield Drive in the Germantown area.

Police say the driver was the only occupant of the vehicle. Route 355, between Game Preserve and Wheatfield Road, was closed as a result of the crash.

