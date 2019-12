article

A man is dead after a double shooting Saturday night in Fredericksburg.

Police say it happened at 9:04 p.m. in an apartment in the 1200 block of Kenmore Avenue.

They found two victims in the apartment. One of them, 34-year-old Jamil Washington of Fredericksburg, was dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspects are three black males who wore masks.

The other victim was released from a hospital Sunday morning.