Man killed in Fairfax County motorcycle crash identified

The victim of a deadly motorcycle crash in Fairfax County on Saturday has been identified.

Carrington Fitzgerald, 22, of Springfield, died after his 2009 Kawasaki Motorcycle crashed into a 2018 Honda Accord at the intersection of Richmond Highway and Birch Crest Way.

Preliminarily, detectives determined that at 5:10 p.m., Fitzgerald was traveling southbound on Richmond Highway. The driver of the Accord was stopped in the left turn lane at Birch Crest Way attempting to make a U-Turn.

As the driver attempted to make a U-turn to go southbound on Richmond Highway, the motorcycle collided, and Fitzgerald was separated from the motorcycle. He was declared deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Accord was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Detectives do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, but continue to investigate to determine if speed was a factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.