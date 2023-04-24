Man killed in Fairfax County crash after driving away from DWI checkpoint: police

The driver of a vehicle is dead after authorities say he was involved in a crash after he drove away from a DWI checkpoint.

The crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. Monday near Lee Highway and Bull Run Post Office Road in Chantilly.

Detectives say deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office pursued the driver, identified as Ashton Robinson, 39, of Culpeper as he drove away from a DWI checkpoint.

Robinson entered Fairfax County traveling eastbound on Lee Highway and struck a vehicle he was trying to pass.

Robinson was ejected after his vehicle left the roadway then struck a guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the other vehicle were uninjured. Speed and alcohol appear to be a factor.

Fairfax County officials say their officers were not involved in the pursuit.