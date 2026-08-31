Man killed in Gaithersburg pedestrian crash remembered as musician, mentor

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The Brief A barbershop owner and musician was killed in a pedestrian crash in Montgomery County. Family and friends are remembering Craig Budd Sr. as a mentor, father and grandfather. The pedestrian-involved crash is under investigation, with the driver cooperating with police.



Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Montgomery County barbershop owner and go-go band member who was struck and killed by a car Friday night in Gaithersburg.

What we know:

First responders were called to the intersection of North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive around 8:10 p.m. after reports of a pedestrian crash.

Police arrived to find 61-year-old Craig Budd Sr. in the intersection with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators said Budd was walking near the intersection when he was hit by a driver in a BMW. The driver stayed on the scene and is fully cooperating with detectives.

Budd, a Gaithersburg resident, owned the Major League Barbershop in Montgomery Village, near where the crash occurred.

READ MORE | Man killed after being hit by vehicle at Gaithersburg intersection

Loved ones remember Budd

What they're saying:

Loved ones remember him as a cherished community mentor, a loving father of two adult children and a grandfather to four girls.

In addition to his business, Budd was deeply tied to the local music scene as a musician and manager of the 1980s go-go band "High Potential."

Craig Budd Sr. Killed in Gaithersburg Pedestrian Crash

"Out of the blue, I get a phone call that he’s gone, and not because of a health issue, but because of an accident," said Budd’s friend, "Bouncey" Lucas. "My friend would still be here if it wasn't for that accident."

"This loss is huge," said Budd’s cousin, Theron Johnson. "We used to have the kids come in and show their progress reports and give them free haircuts. It’s hard to think how could this happen."

What's next:

The Montgomery County Police Department's Collision Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation. Authorities noted that a comprehensive inquiry could take several months to complete.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact investigators.