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Police seek help identifying persons of interest in 3 UMD burglaries

By
FOX 5 DC
Prince George’s County Crime
Published August 30, 2026 8:02 PM EDT
Published August 30, 2026 8:02 PM EDT
article

File Photo. 

The Brief

    • The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) is seeking the public's help to identify two persons of interest in connection with three residential burglaries.
    • All the burglaries reportedly happened on Sunday morning. 
    • Police urge anyone with information regarding the incidents or the identity of the individuals to contact UMPD. 

COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) is seeking the public's help to identify two persons of interest in connection with three residential burglaries reported Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to an apartment on the third floor of South Campus Commons #3 after a student reported hearing noises in the common area and encountering an unknown male, according to a police notice.

The suspect immediately fled the unit, the notice read. He was described as a male in his early 20s, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.

Later that morning at 9:52 a.m., police responded to another burglary report in the same building after residents found kitchen items misplaced on the floor, police said. 

A subsequent witness canvass of the third floor revealed a third targeted apartment, where residents discovered misplaced kitchen and living room items that had been moved around 7:30 a.m., according to the notice. 

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Unit obtained video screenshots of two persons of interest. 

What we don't know:

Authorities noted that the affiliation status of the two individuals with the university remains unknown.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incidents or the identity of the individuals to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or submit an anonymous tip online.

The Source: Information from the University of Maryland Police Department. 

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