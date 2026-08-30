Police seek help identifying persons of interest in 3 UMD burglaries
COLLEGE PARK, MD. - The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) is seeking the public's help to identify two persons of interest in connection with three residential burglaries reported Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to an apartment on the third floor of South Campus Commons #3 after a student reported hearing noises in the common area and encountering an unknown male, according to a police notice.
The suspect immediately fled the unit, the notice read. He was described as a male in his early 20s, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.
Later that morning at 9:52 a.m., police responded to another burglary report in the same building after residents found kitchen items misplaced on the floor, police said.
A subsequent witness canvass of the third floor revealed a third targeted apartment, where residents discovered misplaced kitchen and living room items that had been moved around 7:30 a.m., according to the notice.
Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Unit obtained video screenshots of two persons of interest.
What we don't know:
Authorities noted that the affiliation status of the two individuals with the university remains unknown.
What you can do:
Police urge anyone with information regarding the incidents or the identity of the individuals to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or submit an anonymous tip online.
The Source: Information from the University of Maryland Police Department.