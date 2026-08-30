Police seek help identifying persons of interest in 3 UMD burglaries

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The Brief The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) is seeking the public's help to identify two persons of interest in connection with three residential burglaries. All the burglaries reportedly happened on Sunday morning. Police urge anyone with information regarding the incidents or the identity of the individuals to contact UMPD.



The University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD) is seeking the public's help to identify two persons of interest in connection with three residential burglaries reported Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded at 4:17 a.m. to an apartment on the third floor of South Campus Commons #3 after a student reported hearing noises in the common area and encountering an unknown male, according to a police notice.

The suspect immediately fled the unit, the notice read. He was described as a male in his early 20s, between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall, wearing a gray shirt and dark pants.

Later that morning at 9:52 a.m., police responded to another burglary report in the same building after residents found kitchen items misplaced on the floor, police said.

A subsequent witness canvass of the third floor revealed a third targeted apartment, where residents discovered misplaced kitchen and living room items that had been moved around 7:30 a.m., according to the notice.

Investigators from the Criminal Investigations Unit obtained video screenshots of two persons of interest.

What we don't know:

Authorities noted that the affiliation status of the two individuals with the university remains unknown.

What you can do:

Police urge anyone with information regarding the incidents or the identity of the individuals to contact UMPD at 301-405-3555 or submit an anonymous tip online.