Man killed after being hit by vehicle at Gaithersburg intersection

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The Brief An adult man was struck and killed at North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive. The crash happened last night in Gaithersburg. The driver remained at the scene as investigators worked to determine what happened.



An adult male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Gaithersburg, police said.

What we know:

Officers from Montgomery County’s 6th District and the Gaithersburg City Police Department responded around 8:10 p.m. to North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck.

They found the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Montgomery County police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The victim’s name will be released after next-of-kin notification.