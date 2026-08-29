Man killed after being hit by vehicle at Gaithersburg intersection
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - An adult male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Gaithersburg, police said.
What we know:
Officers from Montgomery County’s 6th District and the Gaithersburg City Police Department responded around 8:10 p.m. to North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck.
They found the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
What's next:
The driver remained at the scene, police said.
Montgomery County police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The victim’s name will be released after next-of-kin notification.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.