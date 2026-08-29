Expand / Collapse search

Man killed after being hit by vehicle at Gaithersburg intersection

By
Maryland
Published August 29, 2026 10:39 AM EDT
Published August 29, 2026 10:39 AM EDT
article

Montgomery County Police Cruiser

The Brief

    • An adult man was struck and killed at North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive.
    • The crash happened last night in Gaithersburg.
    • The driver remained at the scene as investigators worked to determine what happened.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. - An adult male pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in Gaithersburg, police said.

What we know:

Officers from Montgomery County’s 6th District and the Gaithersburg City Police Department responded around 8:10 p.m. to North Frederick Avenue and Professional Drive for a report of a pedestrian who had been struck.

They found the pedestrian with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The driver remained at the scene, police said.

Montgomery County police’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating. The victim’s name will be released after next-of-kin notification.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Montgomery County Department of Police.

Maryland