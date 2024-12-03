Man killed in early morning crash in Prince George’s County

A man was killed in an early morning crash in Prince George’s County.

The crash was reported in the Adelphi area near New Hampshire Avenue and Piney Branch Road around 3:15 a.m.

Officers responded and found a single vehicle involved in the crash. The driver, an adult male, was found dead in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The victim has not been identified.

