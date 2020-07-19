Man killed, 8 others injured in Northwest DC shooting

A man was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting in Northwest D.C. Sunday evening, according to police.

The shooting took place near 14th Street and Spring Road in the Columbia Heights area, according to officals at the scene.

Officials said all victims were shot in the lower extremities and were transported to a local hospital.

Three people are currently in critical condition. Police said one male victim has died after being shot.

People in the area are being asked to be on the lookout for two males wearing all black hoodies and one wearing a grey hoodie.

According to police, they were last seen in a dark blue or black vehicle with tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call the authorities.

