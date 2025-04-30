Man, juvenile shot near Petworth Metro station; police release images of vehicle involved

The Brief A juvenile and an adult male were shot near Petworth Metro Station. Police are searching for a black Honda HR-V, plate JN9940. Residents heard automatic gunfire; homicide investigators are involved.



Police in Washington, D.C., are searching for a suspect who shot two people near the busy Petworth Metro Station late Tuesday night.

Shooting near Petworth Metro

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. near a bus stop in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue NW, close to New Hampshire Avenue and the Metro station property.

Residents reported hearing what sounded like automatic gunfire, prompting commuters and neighbors to seek cover.

According to D.C. police, an adult male and a juvenile were shot multiple times. Early reports suggest that both victims may be teenagers. The juvenile was found semi-conscious and breathing, while the adult male was reportedly unconscious and unresponsive.

Police search for suspect

Although authorities have not confirmed whether this is a fatal shooting, homicide investigators were dispatched to the scene.

Police have issued an alert for a suspect vehicle: a black Honda HR-V with D.C. license plate number JN9940. It was last seen heading westbound on Quincy Street NW, one block from the shooting location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D.C. police by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.

