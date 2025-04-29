DC police investigating after man, juvenile shot near Petworth Metro station

D.C. police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot near the Petworth Metro station Tuesday night.

Man, juvenile injured in shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Georgia Avenue. NW, near the Metro station.

Officials say one adult male was found unconscious and not breathing, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

A juvenile male was also shot multiple times. Police say he was semi-conscious and breathing. Both were taken to the hospital.

D.C. police say their homicide unit was called to the scene.

They have issued a lookout for a Black Honda HRV with the D.C. tags JM9940 believed to be connected to the shooting.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

No additional information has been released about the victims or potential suspects.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Georgia Avenue is closed down in the area. Police say there will be an increased presence near the station.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.