Man in stolen vehicle flees Fairfax County traffic stop causing morning delays, police say

Commuters were delayed early Thursday morning in Fairfax County after officers say a man in a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop.

The incident was reported around 6 a.m. on eastbound Interstate-66 after Chain Bridge Road.

Officers say the man ran across the interstate toward Oakton High School. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area as officers continue their search.

All roads were opened around 7 a.m. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-691-2131.