Man impersonated law enforcement officer while dumping propane tanks, trash in Manassas: police

Authorities say an illegal dumper impersonated a law enforcement officer after a resident confronted him in Prince William County.

Police say it happened Tuesday night in the 11400 block of Sand Bridge Court in Manassas.

A resident first spotted a suspicious silver Hyundai Santa Fe around 8:10 p.m. When the resident made contact with the driver, he flashed a gold badge and drove off.

A short time later, the same vehicle was spotted in the same area. This time, police say the resident spotted the driver dumping several propane tanks and other trash on the side of the road.

No injuries were reported. The man was described as between 40 and 50 years old, with a medium build, short black hair, and unshaven face. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.