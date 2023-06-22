Man hospitalized after shoved to the ground following bus ride in Arlington; police arrest suspect

Police have arrested a man they say assaulted a stranger near a bus stop in Arlington.

FOX 5's Shomari Stone reports that investigators say 29-year-old Kenneth Simon got into an argument while on a bus riding along north Sycamore Street Tuesday night.

But the person he got into that argument with wasn't the person he ended up assaulting.

Police say when he got off the bus, he pushed another man to the ground, sending him to the hospital.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Kenneth Simon

The violence has some riders questioning the overall safety of local buses.

The current condition of that victim is unclear.

Simon is charged with malicious wounding.