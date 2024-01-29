Man hit, killed by driver he knew while walking in Southeast DC over weekend: police

A man died after being hit by a car in Southeast D.C. over the weekend, police say.

It appears no charges have been filed against the driver, who fled the scene following the deadly crash and later called police to report it.

The incident occurred around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of L Street, SE.

Police say the victim, 37-year-old Torre Desmond Gray Sr., was walking in the street and went up to the driver’s side of a pick-up truck when the truck started moving and ended up hitting him.

The driver of the pickup truck left the scene and the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives say the investigation revealed that the driver of the vehicle and the decedent knew each other. No additional information has been released at this time.

Anyone with additional information should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.