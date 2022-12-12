Man guilty of threatening mother, daughter at gunpoint in DC road rage case

A 36-year-old D.C. man was found guilty on felony assault charges after authorities say he threatened a mother and daughter at gunpoint during a road rage incident while sitting in traffic over four years ago.

Police say on April 26, 2018, Jacobi Williams began honking his horn at a mother and daughter in a vehicle ahead of him in traffic near the intersection of 4th and I Street in the northwest.

Police say Williams tried to drive around the vehicle but was unable to. They say he threatened the mother and daughter at gunpoint before driving away when the traffic cleared.

He was identified from surveillance footage. Police say Williams is in custody on an unrelated 2021 homicide offense scheduled for trial in June 2023. He’s also facing another homicide offense in Charles County, Maryland.

Williams was found guilty on two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Sentencing is scheduled for March 14, 2023.