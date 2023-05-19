Expand / Collapse search

Man gets three life sentences, no parole in murder of 3 young girls

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC

Clinton murder suspect Antonio Williams, accused of killing 3 girls, ruled competent to stand trial

Antonio Williams, the man accused of killing three girls in Clinton, Maryland, was ruled competent to stand trial.

WASHINGTON - Antonio Williams was sentenced Friday to three terms of life without parole for the first-degree murders of three young girls in August 2017. 

Williams was found guilty in Prince George's County in January 2023 for the murders of 6-year-old Nadira Janae’ Withers, 9-year-old Ariana Elizabeth DeCree, and 6-year-old Ajayah Royale DeCree. Williams was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree child abuse resulting in death. 

On August 18, 2017, the mother of Antonio Williams returned home from working a nursing shift and found her daughter, Nadira, and two visiting cousins, Ariana and Ajayah, unresponsive with stab wounds in the basement bedroom. All three children were left in Williams' care, who was 25 at the time. 

Williams confessed to police he grabbed a knife from the kitchen, went downstairs to where the girls were sleeping, and killed all three. He then cleaned the knife, put it back in the kitchen and washed the clothes he was wearing. 

