Man found shot dead outside DC day care as crime bill passes first reading

A man found dead in the parking lot of a day care on Tuesday became the most recent homicide victim in a city grappling with ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime.

The victim, whom officials have not identified, was found "unconscious and not breathing," in a vehicle parked outside the Happy Kids Learning Center in Southeast.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police Department said the call reporting the shooting was answered around 5:15 p.m.

Around the same time, the Secure DC Omnibus Amendment Act of 2024 was unanimously passed by the D.C. Council in its first reading. The legislation is designed to address the growing crime crisis in the District and would also toughen the city's gun laws.

Detectives have closed off several nearby streets as they investigate what happened.

There are road closures in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue Southeast from Branch Avenue to 33rd Street Southeast.

WMATA has rerouted bus service along Pennsylvania Avenue, as well.

