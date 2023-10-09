Man found guilty of murder in DUI crash after bottomless brunch

A 22-year-old Rockville man was found guilty of homicide after a drunk driving crash that left one dead.

Video shows Kevin Orihuela, 22, drinking 11 mimosas in less than two hours at a birthday brunch in August 2022 at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, police said.

Orihuela drove his Audi A4 onto Josiah Henson Parkway eastbound when police said he quickly accelerated toward the Route 355 exit ramp. Police said he was going 70 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Orihuela hit a driver who was pronounced dead at the hospital, authorities said.

Noel Powell, 62, was finishing a shift as a security supervisor for a private company when he was struck and killed. Powell leaves behind a wife of 34 years and two adult children.

Noel Powell was killed in a car crash on Sunday, August 14th, 2022.

"This loss of life was completely avoidable," said John McCarthy, Maryland State’s Attorney. "This is a tragic reminder that if you engage in activities where alcohol is served, you need to have a plan."

Orihuela repeatedly said he consumed no alcohol and he was not speeding, according to police. Medical records showed he had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of 0.14 over an hour after the crash, nearly double the legal limit. Police say video from the restaurant shows Orihuela sitting with his head on the table and head in his hands just minutes before he left.

Orihuela was charged Friday with Homicide by Motor Vehicle while Under the Influence of Alcohol and Gross Negligent Manslaughter by Motor Vehicle.

He faces up to 15 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 15, 2023.



